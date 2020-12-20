ProShares UltraPro Short MidCap400 (NYSEARCA:SMDD) Trading 1.4% Higher

Shares of ProShares UltraPro Short MidCap400 (NYSEARCA:SMDD) traded up 1.4% on Friday . The company traded as high as $6.49 and last traded at $6.44. 38,597 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 39% from the average session volume of 63,072 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.35.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.99.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in ProShares UltraPro Short MidCap400 stock. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC purchased a new position in ProShares UltraPro Short MidCap400 (NYSEARCA:SMDD) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 10,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $139,000. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC owned about 0.95% of ProShares UltraPro Short MidCap400 as of its most recent SEC filing.

ProShares UltraPro Short MidCap400 ETF is an exchange traded fund, which seeks daily investment results, which correspond to triple (300%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The ETF seeks a return of -300% of the return of an index (target) for a single day. The S&P MidCap 400 Index is a used measure of mid-size company United States stock market performance.

