ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil (NYSEARCA:UCO) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $29.58

ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil (NYSEARCA:UCO) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $29.58 and traded as high as $37.76. ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil shares last traded at $37.40, with a volume of 2,794,451 shares changing hands.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $29.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.58.

Get ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 26,337 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $718,000 after acquiring an additional 1,125 shares during the period. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil during the 2nd quarter valued at about $222,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil in the second quarter valued at about $365,000. Finally, FormulaFolio Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil in the second quarter worth about $494,000.

ProShares Ultra DJ-UBS Crude Oil seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the Dow Jones UBS Crude Oil Sub-Index. The Dow Jones-UBS Crude Oil Sub-Index is intended to reflect the performance of crude oil as measured by the price of futures contracts of sweet, light crude oil traded on the New York Mercantile Exchange (the NYMEX), including roll costs, without regard to income earned on cash positions.

Featured Article: What are some reasons analysts would give stocks a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.