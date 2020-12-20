Prometeus Hits 1-Day Volume of $910,083.00 (PROM)

Prometeus (CURRENCY:PROM) traded 13.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on December 19th. Prometeus has a total market capitalization of $15.26 million and $910,083.00 worth of Prometeus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Prometeus token can currently be bought for approximately $2.49 or 0.00010693 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit and Bittrex. During the last seven days, Prometeus has traded 12.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Prometeus Profile

Prometeus’ total supply is 19,250,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,120,000 tokens. Prometeus’ official website is prometeus.io . The official message board for Prometeus is medium.com/prometeus-network . Prometeus’ official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Prometeus

Prometeus can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and Bittrex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Prometeus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Prometeus should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Prometeus using one of the exchanges listed above.

