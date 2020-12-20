PRiVCY 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $17.00 (PRIV)

PRiVCY (CURRENCY:PRIV) traded 17.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on December 20th. PRiVCY has a total market cap of $28,631.35 and approximately $17.00 worth of PRiVCY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, PRiVCY has traded 0.9% higher against the US dollar. One PRiVCY coin can currently be purchased for $0.0017 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24 and BiteBTC.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

NewYork Exchange (NYE) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.69 or 0.00078693 BTC.

Bitcoin Rhodium (XRC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.55 or 0.00014956 BTC.

MB8 Coin (MB8) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0169 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Bitdepositary (BDT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000108 BTC.

MotaCoin (MOTA) traded 15.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000034 BTC.

x42 Protocol (X42) traded up 21% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Impleum (IMPL) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Ultra Clear (UCR) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0261 or 0.00000110 BTC.

Fanaticos Cash (FCH) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Diplexcoin (DLX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000022 BTC.

PRiVCY Coin Profile

PRiVCY is a coin. PRiVCY’s total supply is 22,175,970 coins and its circulating supply is 16,508,939 coins. The Reddit community for PRiVCY is /r/PRiVCY and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PRiVCY’s official Twitter account is @PRiVCY_COIN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for PRiVCY is privcy.io

PRiVCY Coin Trading

PRiVCY can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and BiteBTC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PRiVCY directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PRiVCY should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PRiVCY using one of the exchanges listed above.

