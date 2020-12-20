Princess Private Equity Holding Limited (PEY.L) (LON:PEY) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $10.81

Princess Private Equity Holding Limited (PEY.L) (LON:PEY)’s stock price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.81 and traded as high as $11.19. Princess Private Equity Holding Limited (PEY.L) shares last traded at $11.10, with a volume of 22,815 shares changing hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.47, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The company has a market capitalization of £7.68 million and a PE ratio of 4.96. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 10.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 9.79.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 26th will be issued a €0.29 ($0.34) dividend. This represents a yield of 2.56%. This is a positive change from Princess Private Equity Holding Limited (PEY.L)’s previous dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 26th. Princess Private Equity Holding Limited (PEY.L)’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1,294.64%.

Princess Private Equity Holding Limited is an investment holding company. The Company’s investment objective is to provide shareholders with long-term capital growth and an attractive dividend yield through investment in a diversified portfolio of private equity and private debt investments, which may be classified as private market investments, with a specific focus on direct investments.

