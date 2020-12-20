Premier Gold Mines Limited (PG.TO) (TSE:PG) Price Target Lowered to C$3.40 at Canaccord Genuity

Premier Gold Mines Limited (PG.TO) (TSE:PG) had its target price lowered by equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity from C$4.75 to C$3.40 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Anlyst Ratings reports. Canaccord Genuity’s target price points to a potential upside of 8.97% from the company’s previous close.
Separately, Scotiabank lowered Premier Gold Mines Limited (PG.TO) from a “sector perform” rating to a “tender” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from C$4.00 to C$3.00 in a research note on Thursday.
Shares of PG opened at C$3.12 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.49. Premier Gold Mines Limited has a 12 month low of C$0.85 and a 12 month high of C$3.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$2.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$2.56. The firm has a market cap of C$740.67 million and a P/E ratio of -22.94.
About Premier Gold Mines Limited (PG.TO)
Premier Gold Mines Limited explores for, develops, and produces gold and silver deposits in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. It principally holds a 100% interest in the Mercedes Mine property located in Sonora, Mexico; a 40% interest in the South Arturo Mine situated in Elko County, Nevada; a 50% interest in the Hardrock Gold property located in Ontario; a 100% interest in the McCoy-Cove project situated in Nevada; a 44% interest in the Rahil Bonaza project located in Northwestern Ontario; and a 100% interest in the Hasaga Gold project situated in Red Lake Mining District, Ontario.
