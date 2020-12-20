Premier Gold Mines Limited (PG.TO) (TSE:PG) Price Target Lowered to C$3.40 at Canaccord Genuity

Premier Gold Mines Limited (PG.TO) (TSE:PG) had its target price lowered by equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity from C$4.75 to C$3.40 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Anlyst Ratings reports. Canaccord Genuity’s target price points to a potential upside of 8.97% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Scotiabank lowered Premier Gold Mines Limited (PG.TO) from a “sector perform” rating to a “tender” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from C$4.00 to C$3.00 in a research note on Thursday.

Shares of PG opened at C$3.12 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.49. Premier Gold Mines Limited has a 12 month low of C$0.85 and a 12 month high of C$3.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$2.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$2.56. The firm has a market cap of C$740.67 million and a P/E ratio of -22.94.

Premier Gold Mines Limited (PG.TO) (TSE:PG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The mining company reported C$0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.03 by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$40.60 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Premier Gold Mines Limited will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

Premier Gold Mines Limited explores for, develops, and produces gold and silver deposits in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. It principally holds a 100% interest in the Mercedes Mine property located in Sonora, Mexico; a 40% interest in the South Arturo Mine situated in Elko County, Nevada; a 50% interest in the Hardrock Gold property located in Ontario; a 100% interest in the McCoy-Cove project situated in Nevada; a 44% interest in the Rahil Bonaza project located in Northwestern Ontario; and a 100% interest in the Hasaga Gold project situated in Red Lake Mining District, Ontario.

