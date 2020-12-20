Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) Shares Sold by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can trimmed its holdings in Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) by 75.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,065 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 12,449 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Preferred Bank were worth $205,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Preferred Bank by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 77,631 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,625,000 after purchasing an additional 9,964 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Preferred Bank by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,924 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $468,000 after buying an additional 1,340 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of Preferred Bank by 8.3% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 14,359 shares of the bank’s stock worth $569,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Preferred Bank by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 33,389 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,431,000 after acquiring an additional 4,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Preferred Bank by 88.7% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 32,997 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,407,000 after purchasing an additional 15,511 shares in the last quarter. 78.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:PFBC opened at $46.30 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $696.82 million, a PE ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Preferred Bank has a 12 month low of $20.04 and a 12 month high of $64.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $39.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.89.

Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 19th. The bank reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $45.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.22 million. Preferred Bank had a return on equity of 14.27% and a net margin of 30.60%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Preferred Bank will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, January 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 6th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. Preferred Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.94%.

PFBC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub raised Preferred Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. TheStreet raised shares of Preferred Bank from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Preferred Bank in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Preferred Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on Preferred Bank from $44.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.33.

Preferred Bank Company Profile

Preferred Bank provides various commercial banking products and services to small and mid-sized businesses and their owners, entrepreneurs, real estate developers and investors, professionals, and high net worth individuals in the United States. The company accepts checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts; fixed-rate and fixed maturity retail, and non-retail certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

