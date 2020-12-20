Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS) Downgraded to Hold at BidaskClub

Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS) (TSE:PD) was downgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

PDS has been the subject of a number of other reports. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Precision Drilling from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Precision Drilling in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Precision Drilling from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Precision Drilling from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 10th. Finally, Atb Cap Markets upgraded shares of Precision Drilling from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.88.

Precision Drilling stock opened at $18.45 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $252.25 million, a P/E ratio of -122.99 and a beta of 3.16. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.92. Precision Drilling has a 12-month low of $5.44 and a 12-month high of $32.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS) (TSE:PD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The oil and gas company reported ($1.60) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.00) by $1.40. Precision Drilling had a negative net margin of 4.33% and a negative return on equity of 2.26%. The firm had revenue of $123.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.33 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Precision Drilling will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PDS. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Precision Drilling by 258.4% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,867,938 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,160,000 after acquiring an additional 1,346,800 shares during the period. K2 Principal Fund L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Precision Drilling during the second quarter worth about $893,000. Scion Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Precision Drilling by 11.8% during the third quarter. Scion Asset Management LLC now owns 4,500,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,880,000 after acquiring an additional 475,907 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Precision Drilling by 13.6% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,210,712 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $918,000 after acquiring an additional 144,962 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Precision Drilling by 3,062.2% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 110,929 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,728,000 after acquiring an additional 107,421 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.18% of the company’s stock.

Precision Drilling Company Profile

Precision Drilling Corporation, an oilfield services company, provides oil and natural gas drilling and related services and products. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services, and Completion and Production Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment offers onshore well drilling services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas industry.

