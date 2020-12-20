Precigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGEN) Shares Sold by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN cut its position in Precigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGEN) by 16.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 224,389 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 43,844 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Precigen were worth $785,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PGEN. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in Precigen during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Verus Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Precigen in the third quarter valued at $36,000. CWM Advisors LLC raised its position in Precigen by 30.7% in the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 11,313 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 2,654 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new stake in Precigen in the second quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Precigen in the third quarter valued at $155,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.34% of the company’s stock.

PGEN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded Precigen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on Precigen from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine downgraded Precigen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Precigen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.42.

In other news, SVP Jeffrey Thomas Perez sold 9,382 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.20, for a total transaction of $67,550.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 268,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,931,248.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Donald P. Lehr sold 12,190 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.20, for a total value of $87,768.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 273,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,966,204.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 30,988 shares of company stock valued at $223,114. Insiders own 50.70% of the company’s stock.

PGEN opened at $9.63 on Friday. Precigen, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.26 and a 12 month high of $9.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.70 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.86, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 2.50. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.13.

Precigen (NASDAQ:PGEN) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.04). Precigen had a negative return on equity of 105.68% and a negative net margin of 321.21%. The company had revenue of $23.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.58 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Precigen, Inc. will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Precigen, Inc discovers and develops the next generation of gene and cellular therapies in the United States. It also provides disease-modifying therapeutics; genetically engineered swine for regenerative medicine applications; proprietary methane bioconversion platform that turns natural gas into energy and chemical products; and reproductive and embryo transfer technologies.

