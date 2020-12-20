PQ Group (NYSE:PQG) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

PQ Group (NYSE:PQG) was upgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PQ Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on PQ Group in a research report on Monday, December 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on PQ Group from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. ValuEngine downgraded PQ Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Finally, TheStreet raised PQ Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.79.

Shares of NYSE PQG opened at $13.09 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.46 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.94 and a 200-day moving average of $12.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. PQ Group has a 12 month low of $8.50 and a 12 month high of $17.26.

PQ Group (NYSE:PQG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 30th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $380.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $380.46 million. PQ Group had a net margin of 4.13% and a return on equity of 6.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.36 EPS. On average, analysts predict that PQ Group will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PQG. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its position in shares of PQ Group by 55.7% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 619,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,198,000 after acquiring an additional 221,500 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of PQ Group by 67.1% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 406,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,170,000 after acquiring an additional 163,190 shares in the last quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. raised its position in shares of PQ Group by 24.1% in the 3rd quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 720,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,387,000 after acquiring an additional 140,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of PQ Group by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,936,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,131,000 after acquiring an additional 95,424 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PQ Group in the 3rd quarter worth $772,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.61% of the company’s stock.

PQ Group Company Profile

PQ Group Holdings Inc provides specialty catalysts, materials, chemicals, and services in the United States, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Refining Services, Catalysts, Performance Materials, and Performance Chemicals. The Refining Services segment offers sulfuric acid recycling and end-to-end logistics services to produce alkylate; and virgin sulfuric acid for water treatment, mining, and industrial applications.

