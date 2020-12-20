Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) Shares Acquired by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) by 174.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,255 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 23,682 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned about 0.06% of Power Integrations worth $2,064,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Power Integrations during the second quarter valued at $37,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in Power Integrations in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Power Integrations by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 714 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Power Integrations by 36.5% in the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 860 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Power Integrations by 43.9% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 915 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period. 49.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

POWI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Power Integrations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Cowen began coverage on Power Integrations in a report on Monday, October 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Power Integrations from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Power Integrations in a research report on Monday, October 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Power Integrations from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.83.

In other news, CEO Balu Balakrishnan sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.26, for a total transaction of $3,263,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, VP David Mh Matthews sold 3,764 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.51, for a total transaction of $257,871.64. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 105,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,215,610.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 107,930 shares of company stock worth $7,279,447. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

POWI stock opened at $77.18 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.62 billion, a PE ratio of 22.63 and a beta of 1.02. Power Integrations, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.57 and a 12 month high of $79.40. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.63.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $121.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.18 million. Power Integrations had a return on equity of 9.38% and a net margin of 45.94%. The company’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Power Integrations, Inc. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, November 30th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 27th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. Power Integrations’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.44%.

Power Integrations Company Profile

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company offers a range of alternating current (AC) to direct current (DC) power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than 1 watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, LED lighting, and other consumer and industrial applications, as well as LED lighting.

