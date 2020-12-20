Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on POOL. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Pool in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. They issued an equal weight rating on the stock. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Pool from $335.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Sidoti upped their target price on shares of Pool from $307.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pool from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $326.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Pool currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $290.50.

NASDAQ:POOL opened at $364.37 on Thursday. Pool has a one year low of $160.35 and a one year high of $391.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $344.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $315.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.98 and a beta of 0.86.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.57. Pool had a net margin of 8.32% and a return on equity of 69.72%. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $992.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.84 earnings per share. Pool’s quarterly revenue was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Pool will post 7.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 12th were given a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 10th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. Pool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.79%.

In other Pool news, CFO Mark W. Joslin sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.24, for a total transaction of $1,801,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 105,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,007,121.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Romain Kenneth G. St sold 17,360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.98, for a total transaction of $6,579,092.80. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 108,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,024,585. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 57,049 shares of company stock worth $21,314,267. 4.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Smithfield Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Pool by 166.7% in the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 80 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pool during the 3rd quarter valued at about $59,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pool during the 3rd quarter valued at about $82,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of Pool during the 3rd quarter valued at about $85,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Pool during the 3rd quarter valued at about $87,000. 94.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; fiberglass pools, and spas and packaged pool kits comprising walls, liners, braces, and coping for in-ground and above-ground pools; pool equipment and components for new pool construction and the remodeling of existing pools; and irrigation and related products consisting of irrigation system components, and professional lawn care equipment and supplies.

