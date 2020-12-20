PolypuX One Day Volume Reaches $686.00 (PUX)

PolypuX (CURRENCY:PUX) traded 1% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on December 19th. One PolypuX token can now be purchased for about $0.0022 or 0.00000009 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, PolypuX has traded up 12.8% against the dollar. PolypuX has a total market cap of $88,598.11 and approximately $686.00 worth of PolypuX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00002451 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004277 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $33.13 or 0.00141666 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.28 or 0.00022580 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $174.85 or 0.00747692 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $39.76 or 0.00170007 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.15 or 0.00376925 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $28.40 or 0.00121436 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.55 or 0.00075039 BTC.

PolypuX Token Profile

PolypuX’s genesis date was April 24th, 2019. PolypuX’s total supply is 80,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 40,000,000 tokens. PolypuX’s official Twitter account is @pukkamex . PolypuX’s official website is www.polypux.com

Buying and Selling PolypuX

PolypuX can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PolypuX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PolypuX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PolypuX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

