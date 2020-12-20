Polar Capital’s (POLR) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of Polar Capital (LON:POLR) in a research note released on Thursday, AnalystRatings.net reports.

Shares of POLR opened at GBX 676 ($8.83) on Thursday. Polar Capital has a fifty-two week low of GBX 282 ($3.68) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 770 ($10.06). The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 608.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 527.63. The stock has a market cap of £666.01 million and a PE ratio of 15.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.17, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a current ratio of 3.16.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 17th will be given a dividend of GBX 9 ($0.12) per share. This represents a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 17th. Polar Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.45%.

