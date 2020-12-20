PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) Issues FY21 Earnings Guidance

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.27-2.37 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.34. PNM Resources also updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 2.23-2.31 EPS.

NYSE:PNM opened at $49.06 on Friday. PNM Resources has a twelve month low of $27.08 and a twelve month high of $56.14. The company has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.63. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.11. PNM Resources had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 11.57%. The business had revenue of $472.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $522.07 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that PNM Resources will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.327 per share. This represents a $1.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. This is an increase from PNM Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 2nd. PNM Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.94%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group downgraded PNM Resources from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Sidoti downgraded PNM Resources from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Citigroup assumed coverage on PNM Resources in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. Barclays downgraded PNM Resources from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Mizuho downgraded PNM Resources from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $48.22.

About PNM Resources

PNM Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the energy and energy-related businesses in the United States. It operates through Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM) and Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP) segments. The PNM segment is primarily involved in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity.

