Playkey (PKT) Market Cap Achieves $126,961.63

Playkey (CURRENCY:PKT) traded up 17.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on December 20th. Over the last seven days, Playkey has traded down 6% against the U.S. dollar. Playkey has a total market cap of $126,961.63 and approximately $37,451.00 worth of Playkey was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Playkey token can currently be bought for $0.0084 or 0.00000036 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.36 or 0.00056756 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0669 or 0.00000284 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004254 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $86.42 or 0.00367068 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000049 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00003887 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004246 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.09 or 0.00017375 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00002591 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.07 or 0.00025763 BTC.

Playkey Token Profile

Playkey (PKT) is a token. Its launch date was November 1st, 2017. Playkey’s total supply is 19,893,268 tokens and its circulating supply is 15,061,944 tokens. Playkey’s official message board is medium.com/@playkey . Playkey’s official website is playkey.io . The Reddit community for Playkey is /r/playkey and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Playkey’s official Twitter account is @playkey_en and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Playkey

Playkey can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Playkey directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Playkey should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Playkey using one of the exchanges listed above.

