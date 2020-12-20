Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) Price Target Increased to $82.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) had its price objective boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. to $82.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

PINS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Bank of America reissued a buy rating and set a $72.00 price objective (up previously from $58.00) on shares of Pinterest in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Pinterest from $36.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $40.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Pinterest in a report on Monday, September 28th. They set a buy rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Argus raised Pinterest from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $58.43.

NYSE:PINS opened at $70.36 on Wednesday. Pinterest has a 12 month low of $10.10 and a 12 month high of $72.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.49 billion, a PE ratio of -99.10 and a beta of 1.72. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $65.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.08.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.26. Pinterest had a negative return on equity of 20.50% and a negative net margin of 32.88%. The business had revenue of $442.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $398.71 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Pinterest will post -0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Pinterest news, CAO Tseli Lily Yang sold 11,041 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.55, for a total value of $403,548.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Evan Sharp sold 352,131 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $14,085,240.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 352,131 shares in the company, valued at $14,085,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,106,567 shares of company stock worth $169,832,638.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PINS. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Pinterest by 32.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,240,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,479,000 after acquiring an additional 1,029,484 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in Pinterest during the second quarter worth $441,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Pinterest by 1,381.9% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,755 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Pinterest in the second quarter valued at $1,226,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Pinterest by 5.7% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. 54.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pinterest, Inc provides visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, home and style ideas, travel destinations, and others. It shows them visual recommendations based on people personal taste and interests.

