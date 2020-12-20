Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-three brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $109.22.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PDD. China Renaissance Securities upgraded shares of Pinduoduo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $197.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pinduoduo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Pinduoduo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $123.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Bank of America raised shares of Pinduoduo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Pinduoduo from $110.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th.

NASDAQ PDD opened at $149.37 on Tuesday. Pinduoduo has a 52-week low of $30.20 and a 52-week high of $163.10. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $132.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $95.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. The company has a market capitalization of $166.39 billion, a PE ratio of -137.04 and a beta of 1.28.

Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.57. Pinduoduo had a negative net margin of 24.51% and a negative return on equity of 35.73%. The business had revenue of $14.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.44) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 89.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Pinduoduo will post -0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PDD. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its position in shares of Pinduoduo by 87.8% during the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in Pinduoduo during the 3rd quarter worth about $51,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Pinduoduo during the 3rd quarter worth about $57,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Pinduoduo by 59.0% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pinduoduo by 179.0% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 895 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.85% of the company’s stock.

Pinduoduo Company Profile

Pinduoduo Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform in the People's Republic of China. It operates Pinduoduo, a mobile platform that offers a range of products, including apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, fresh produce, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, sports and fitness items, and auto accessories.

