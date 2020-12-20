Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.94 Billion

Wall Street analysts predict that Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD) will report $2.94 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Pinduoduo’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $3.04 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.83 billion. Pinduoduo reported sales of $1.55 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 89.7%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, March 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pinduoduo will report full-year sales of $7.88 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $7.79 billion to $8.02 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $12.38 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.03 billion to $12.84 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Pinduoduo.

Get Pinduoduo alerts:

Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.57. Pinduoduo had a negative net margin of 24.51% and a negative return on equity of 35.73%. The business had revenue of $14.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.44) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 89.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

PDD has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Pinduoduo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $123.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. UBS Group cut shares of Pinduoduo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Pinduoduo from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, November 13th. BidaskClub raised shares of Pinduoduo from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, BOCOM International lowered shares of Pinduoduo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $89.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Pinduoduo currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.21.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Pinduoduo during the third quarter worth about $2,141,000. Chiron Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Pinduoduo during the third quarter worth about $2,187,000. Trivest Advisors Ltd purchased a new position in Pinduoduo during the third quarter worth about $14,089,000. Old Well Partners LLC purchased a new position in Pinduoduo during the third quarter worth about $8,209,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in Pinduoduo by 5.2% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 24,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,802,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 20.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PDD opened at $149.37 on Tuesday. Pinduoduo has a fifty-two week low of $30.20 and a fifty-two week high of $163.10. The stock has a market cap of $166.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -137.04 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $132.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.53.

About Pinduoduo

Pinduoduo Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform in the People's Republic of China. It operates Pinduoduo, a mobile platform that offers a range of products, including apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, fresh produce, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, sports and fitness items, and auto accessories.

See Also: Why is the price target of stocks important?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Pinduoduo (PDD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Pinduoduo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinduoduo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.