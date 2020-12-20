Phoenix Group Holdings plc (PHNX.L) (LON:PHNX) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $690.47

Phoenix Group Holdings plc (PHNX.L) (LON:PHNX) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $690.47 and traded as high as $725.00. Phoenix Group Holdings plc (PHNX.L) shares last traded at $709.00, with a volume of 3,923,128 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Phoenix Group Holdings plc (PHNX.L) from GBX 786 ($10.27) to GBX 799 ($10.44) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Phoenix Group Holdings plc (PHNX.L) from GBX 690 ($9.01) to GBX 740 ($9.67) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Phoenix Group Holdings plc (PHNX.L) has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 760.50 ($9.94).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.05, a current ratio of 0.24 and a quick ratio of 0.12. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 732.94 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 690.47. The firm has a market capitalization of £7.08 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.66.

In related news, insider Andrew Briggs purchased 17,688 shares of Phoenix Group Holdings plc (PHNX.L) stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 675 ($8.82) per share, with a total value of £119,394 ($155,989.03). Also, insider Kory Sorenson purchased 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 707 ($9.24) per share, for a total transaction of £11,312 ($14,779.20). In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 19,330 shares of company stock valued at $13,100,252.

Phoenix Group Holdings plc, a closed life assurance fund consolidator, acquires and manages closed life and pension funds primarily in Europe. It operates through four segments: UK Heritage, UK Open, Europe, and Management Services. The company also manufactures and underwrites new products and policies, such as pension and long-term savings products under the Standard Life brand.

