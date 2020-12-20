Phoenix Global (PHX) Price Tops $0.0031

Phoenix Global (CURRENCY:PHX) traded 18.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on December 20th. In the last week, Phoenix Global has traded up 17.8% against the US dollar. Phoenix Global has a total market cap of $10.57 million and approximately $289,562.00 worth of Phoenix Global was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Phoenix Global token can currently be bought for $0.0031 or 0.00000013 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Phoenix Global alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00002415 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004207 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.55 or 0.00056995 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $34.95 or 0.00147032 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.31 or 0.00022353 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $189.72 or 0.00798148 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004207 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 15.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.94 or 0.00176447 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.12 or 0.00370729 BTC.

Phoenix Global Profile

PHX is a token. Phoenix Global’s total supply is 3,416,867,289 tokens. Phoenix Global’s official Twitter account is @red_pulse_china . Phoenix Global’s official website is www.redpulse.com/landing . Phoenix Global’s official message board is blog.red-pulse.com

Buying and Selling Phoenix Global

Phoenix Global can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phoenix Global directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Phoenix Global should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Phoenix Global using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Phoenix Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Phoenix Global and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.