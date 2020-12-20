Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nineteen analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $39.87.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on PFE shares. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Pfizer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Atlantic Securities cut Pfizer from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Monday, October 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $40.00 price objective on Pfizer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Truist assumed coverage on Pfizer in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company.

Get Pfizer alerts:

NYSE PFE opened at $37.68 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.79. Pfizer has a one year low of $27.88 and a one year high of $43.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $209.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.01. Pfizer had a return on equity of 25.11% and a net margin of 28.80%. The business had revenue of $12.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Pfizer will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 29th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 28th. This is a positive change from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.53%.

In related news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc bought 1,200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.00 per share, for a total transaction of $12,000,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 27,349,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $273,492,110. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 439.7% during the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,468 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,196 shares during the period. Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer during the third quarter worth $58,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Pfizer during the third quarter worth $59,000. Demars Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer during the second quarter worth $75,000. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in Pfizer during the second quarter worth $91,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.08% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Sutent, Xtandi, Xalkori, Inlyta, Braftovi + Mektovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Vfend, and Zithromax brands.

See Also: What does cost of debt say about a company’s financial health?

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.