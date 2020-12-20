Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC Buys 18,379 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 295.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,606 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 18,379 shares during the period. Apple makes up approximately 1.2% of Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $2,850,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Callan Capital LLC raised its stake in Apple by 80.0% during the second quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 22,485 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $8,202,000 after acquiring an additional 9,992 shares in the last quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,152 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in Apple by 28.7% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 1,027,829 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $374,952,000 after purchasing an additional 228,928 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in Apple by 5.7% in the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,670,155 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $604,139,000 after buying an additional 89,749 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Apple by 6.0% during the second quarter. Heritage Trust Co now owns 69,747 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $25,444,000 after buying an additional 3,957 shares during the last quarter. 59.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Apple alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AAPL. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $140.00 target price (up previously from $117.50) on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Citigroup upped their price objective on Apple from $112.50 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Apple from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $110.00 to $131.00 in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Cascend Securities lifted their price target on shares of Apple from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Apple to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Apple has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.40.

Shares of AAPL opened at $126.66 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.15 trillion, a P/E ratio of 38.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.30. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.15 and a 52 week high of $137.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $118.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $109.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The iPhone maker reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $64.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.33 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 75.15% and a net margin of 20.91%. Apple’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.03 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.42, for a total value of $1,877,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 320,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,420,969.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 31,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.80, for a total value of $3,737,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 563,814 shares of company stock worth $65,101,827 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

Read More: What Is An Exchange-Traded Fund (ETF)?

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.