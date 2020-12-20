Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL) Price Target Raised to $45.00

Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL) had its target price boosted by Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $35.00 to $45.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Personalis from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Personalis from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Saturday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Personalis from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Personalis in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a market perform rating on shares of Personalis in a report on Friday, November 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Personalis has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $31.63.

Shares of PSNL opened at $38.69 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of -38.31 and a beta of 1.87. The company’s 50-day moving average is $29.63 and its 200-day moving average is $22.11. Personalis has a fifty-two week low of $4.27 and a fifty-two week high of $40.93.

Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.02. Personalis had a negative net margin of 43.16% and a negative return on equity of 31.11%. The firm had revenue of $19.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.25 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Personalis will post -1.15 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Richard Chen sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.06, for a total transaction of $882,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 152,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,369,665. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Aaron Tachibana sold 2,926 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.76, for a total value of $81,225.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 175,682 shares in the company, valued at $4,876,932.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 571,033 shares of company stock valued at $15,649,323 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Personalis during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,843,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Personalis by 25.8% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 35,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $777,000 after acquiring an additional 7,350 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Personalis during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,673,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Personalis during the 3rd quarter valued at $725,000. Finally, Perceptive Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Personalis during the 3rd quarter valued at $591,000. 61.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Personalis

Personalis, Inc operates as a cancer genomics company worldwide. The company provides sequencing and data analysis services to support the development of cancer therapies. It offers NeXT Platform, which provides data for cancer therapy development, personalized therapies, therapy selection, and diagnostics.

