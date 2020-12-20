PermRock Royalty Trust Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.02 (NYSE:PRT)

PermRock Royalty Trust (NYSE:PRT) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, December 18th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.015 per share on Friday, January 15th. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th.

Shares of PRT opened at $3.06 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.24 million, a P/E ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.40. PermRock Royalty Trust has a 1 year low of $1.00 and a 1 year high of $6.70.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of PermRock Royalty Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd.

PermRock Royalty Trust owns 80% net profits interest in the oil and natural gas production properties acquired by Boaz Energy II, LLC in Permian Basin, Texas. Its underlying properties consist of 22,997 net acres, which include 2,434 net acres on the Central Basin Platform of the Permian Basin in Hockley and Terry counties, Texas; 1,667 net acres on the Central Basin Platform of the Permian Basin in Terry and Cochran counties, Texas; 14,727 net acres on the Eastern Shelf of the Permian Basin in Glasscock, Schleicher, Stonewall, and Coke counties, Texas; and 4,169 net acres on the Central Basin Platform of the Permian Basin in Ward, Crane, Terry, and Ector counties, Texas.

