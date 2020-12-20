PEPS Coin (PEPS) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $47.00

PEPS Coin (CURRENCY:PEPS) traded 4.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on December 20th. In the last week, PEPS Coin has traded 14.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. PEPS Coin has a total market capitalization of $134,344.60 and $47.00 worth of PEPS Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PEPS Coin coin can currently be bought for $0.0033 or 0.00000014 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get PEPS Coin alerts:

Vitae (VITAE) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.15 or 0.00034526 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001585 BTC.

LockTrip (LOC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001969 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0316 or 0.00000134 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Social Send (SEND) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded down 66.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BillionHappiness (BHC) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00005675 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded up 27.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Shekel (JEW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

PEPS Coin Coin Profile

PEPS Coin (PEPS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 17th, 2018. PEPS Coin’s total supply is 59,308,556 coins and its circulating supply is 40,668,746 coins. PEPS Coin’s official Twitter account is @projectpeps . The official website for PEPS Coin is peps.today

PEPS Coin Coin Trading

PEPS Coin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PEPS Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PEPS Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PEPS Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PEPS Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PEPS Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.