Peony Price Reaches $0.0311 on Exchanges (PNY)

Peony (CURRENCY:PNY) traded 8% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on December 20th. Peony has a market cap of $184,268.77 and $10,332.00 worth of Peony was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Peony coin can currently be purchased for $0.0311 or 0.00000132 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24 and Graviex. In the last week, Peony has traded 18.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.90 or 0.00016577 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00003106 BTC.

UNI COIN (UNI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002118 BTC.

Linda (LINDA) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC.

MintCoin (MINT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

AsiaCoin (AC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Interstellar Holdings (HOLD) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

GPU Coin (GPU) traded 18.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000364 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000056 BTC.

About Peony

Peony (PNY) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 16th, 2018. Peony’s total supply is 5,924,215 coins. Peony’s official website is www.peonycoin.io . Peony’s official Twitter account is @PeonyCoin

Buying and Selling Peony

Peony can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and Graviex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Peony directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Peony should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Peony using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

