Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN) Receives $258.33 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $230.60.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Penumbra from $265.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on Penumbra from $292.00 to $204.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine lowered Penumbra from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. BTIG Research lowered Penumbra from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on Penumbra from $264.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 29th.

Shares of Penumbra stock traded up $1.46 on Friday, reaching $182.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 966,933 shares, compared to its average volume of 409,151. The company has a market capitalization of $6.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 627.61 and a beta of 0.67. Penumbra has a 52-week low of $121.80 and a 52-week high of $277.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $234.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $210.11. The company has a quick ratio of 5.06, a current ratio of 7.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.19. The business had revenue of $151.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.60 million. Penumbra had a return on equity of 1.25% and a net margin of 2.02%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Penumbra will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider James Robert Pray sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.61, for a total value of $1,293,050.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $408,086.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Arani Bose sold 1,902 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.19, for a total value of $485,371.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 558,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $142,589,964.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,591 shares of company stock worth $8,596,102 in the last three months. 8.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. South State CORP. acquired a new position in shares of Penumbra in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Penumbra by 1,466.7% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Penumbra by 215.6% in the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Penumbra by 236.1% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Penumbra in the 3rd quarter valued at $92,000. 84.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Penumbra Company Profile

Penumbra, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, Japan, and internationally. The company offers aspiration based thrombectomy systems and accessory devices, including revascularization device for mechanical thrombectomy, such as Penumbra System under the Penumbra JET, ACE, 3D Revascularization Device, and Penumbra ENGINE brands, as well as components and accessories; neurovascular embolization coiling systems to treat patients with various sizes of aneurysms and other neurovascular lesions under the Penumbra Coil 400, POD400, PAC400, and Penumbra SMART Coil brand names; and neurovascular access systems designed to provide intracranial access for use in a range of neurovascular therapies under the Neuron, Neuron MAX, Select, BENCHMARK, DDC, and PX SLIM brands.

