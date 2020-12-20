Pearson (NYSE:PSO) Earns Buy Rating from UBS Group

UBS Group reissued their buy rating on shares of Pearson (NYSE:PSO) in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.
PSO has been the subject of several other research reports. Bank of America raised Pearson from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Pearson in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Kepler Capital Markets lowered Pearson from a hold rating to a reduce rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a sell rating on shares of Pearson in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Pearson in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $6.25.
NYSE:PSO opened at $9.07 on Thursday. Pearson has a one year low of $5.08 and a one year high of $9.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.94. The stock has a market cap of $7.08 billion, a PE ratio of 12.26 and a beta of -0.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.41.
About Pearson
Pearson plc provides educational products and services to governments, educational institutions, corporations, and professional bodies worldwide. The company operates through North America, Core, and Growth segments. It offers courseware services, including curriculum materials provided in book form and/or through access to digital content; and assessments, such as test development, processing, and scoring services.
