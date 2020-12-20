Pearson (NYSE:PSO) Earns Buy Rating from UBS Group

UBS Group reissued their buy rating on shares of Pearson (NYSE:PSO) in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

PSO has been the subject of several other research reports. Bank of America raised Pearson from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Pearson in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Kepler Capital Markets lowered Pearson from a hold rating to a reduce rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a sell rating on shares of Pearson in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Pearson in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $6.25.

NYSE:PSO opened at $9.07 on Thursday. Pearson has a one year low of $5.08 and a one year high of $9.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.94. The stock has a market cap of $7.08 billion, a PE ratio of 12.26 and a beta of -0.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.41.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Pearson by 17.9% during the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 579,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,124,000 after buying an additional 87,896 shares during the period. 13D Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pearson during the second quarter worth $2,664,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Pearson by 51.1% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 348,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,483,000 after buying an additional 117,913 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Pearson during the third quarter worth $1,296,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pearson by 5.1% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 162,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,157,000 after buying an additional 7,838 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

About Pearson

Pearson plc provides educational products and services to governments, educational institutions, corporations, and professional bodies worldwide. The company operates through North America, Core, and Growth segments. It offers courseware services, including curriculum materials provided in book form and/or through access to digital content; and assessments, such as test development, processing, and scoring services.

