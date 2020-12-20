PAYCENT 24-Hour Volume Tops $10.00 (PYN)

PAYCENT (CURRENCY:PYN) traded up 5.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on December 20th. One PAYCENT token can now be bought for approximately $0.0013 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange, YoBit and Mercatox. Over the last seven days, PAYCENT has traded down 2.1% against the U.S. dollar. PAYCENT has a total market capitalization of $108,202.26 and approximately $10.00 worth of PAYCENT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get PAYCENT alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00002428 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004247 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $35.20 or 0.00149512 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.26 or 0.00022340 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $184.69 or 0.00784405 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $42.24 or 0.00179424 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.11 or 0.00374233 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.80 or 0.00075584 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $28.12 or 0.00119446 BTC.

About PAYCENT

PAYCENT was first traded on September 18th, 2017. PAYCENT’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 85,310,628 tokens. PAYCENT’s official message board is medium.com/@paycent . PAYCENT’s official Twitter account is @PaycentGlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for PAYCENT is paycent.com

PAYCENT Token Trading

PAYCENT can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Mercatox and CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAYCENT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PAYCENT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PAYCENT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PAYCENT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PAYCENT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.