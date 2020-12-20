Paxos Standard Token Price Tops $1.00 on Major Exchanges (PAX)

Paxos Standard Token (CURRENCY:PAX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on December 20th. One Paxos Standard Token token can currently be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00009653 BTC on exchanges including ZB.COM, DOBI trade and Gate.io. In the last week, Paxos Standard Token has traded down 0.3% against the dollar. Paxos Standard Token has a market cap of $237.38 million and approximately $233.29 million worth of Paxos Standard Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Paxos Standard Token

Paxos Standard Token launched on September 1st, 2018. Paxos Standard Token’s total supply is 237,071,887 tokens and its circulating supply is 237,000,555 tokens. Paxos Standard Token’s official message board is medium.com/@PaxosStandard . Paxos Standard Token’s official website is paxos.com/standard . Paxos Standard Token’s official Twitter account is @madana_hq

Buying and Selling Paxos Standard Token

Paxos Standard Token can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DOBI trade, ZB.COM and Gate.io. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Paxos Standard Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Paxos Standard Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Paxos Standard Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

