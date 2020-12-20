Paratek Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PRTK) Shares Down 8.8%

Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTK) was down 8.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $6.51 and last traded at $6.51. Approximately 1,271,216 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 97% from the average daily volume of 645,383 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.14.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on PRTK shares. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. ValuEngine cut shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Paratek Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.25.

Get Paratek Pharmaceuticals alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $297.12 million, a P/E ratio of -2.17 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.26.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PRTK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $13.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.89 million. Analysts expect that Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Evan Loh sold 20,928 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.93, for a total transaction of $124,103.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 666,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,952,267.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel William M. Haskel sold 6,892 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.93, for a total transaction of $40,869.56. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 221,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,315,362.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 185,383 shares of company stock valued at $1,207,414. Insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in Paratek Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $38,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 346.4% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,307 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 7,222 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new position in Paratek Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $56,000. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. bought a new stake in Paratek Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Paratek Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.77% of the company’s stock.

About Paratek Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PRTK)

Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization life-saving therapies for life-threatening diseases or other public health threats for civilian, government, and military use. Its lead product candidates include NUZYRA, a once-daily oral and intravenous broad-spectrum antibiotic for the treatment of adult patients with community-acquired bacterial pneumonia and acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections caused by susceptible pathogens; and SEYSARA, a tetracycline designed for the treatment of moderate to severe acne vulgaris.

Read More: Backdoor Roth IRA Conversion and Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Paratek Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paratek Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.