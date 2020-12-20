Paramount Resources (OTCMKTS:PRMRF) Price Target Raised to $5.00

Paramount Resources (OTCMKTS:PRMRF) had its price target increased by CIBC from $3.50 to $5.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. CIBC currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on PRMRF. National Bank Financial raised shares of Paramount Resources from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Paramount Resources from $2.50 to $3.25 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Paramount Resources from $2.50 to $4.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Paramount Resources from $3.00 to $4.50 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Paramount Resources from $2.25 to $3.50 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Paramount Resources currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $3.44.

Shares of OTCMKTS PRMRF opened at $3.70 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $494.33 million, a PE ratio of -3.42 and a beta of 3.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Paramount Resources has a 1 year low of $0.58 and a 1 year high of $6.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.73 and its 200-day moving average is $1.91.

Paramount Resources Ltd., an independent energy company, explores for, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in Canada. Its principal properties are the Montney and Duvernay developments located in Alberta and British Columbia. The company also invests in public and private corporations.

