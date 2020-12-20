Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR) Rating Lowered to Neutral at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR) to a neutral rating in a report published on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have $14.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Par Pacific from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd.

NYSE:PARR opened at $13.28 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The stock has a market cap of $716.83 million, a PE ratio of -2.25 and a beta of 1.95. Par Pacific has a 1-year low of $5.72 and a 1-year high of $24.99.

Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported ($1.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.19) by $0.13. Par Pacific had a negative return on equity of 11.40% and a negative net margin of 6.89%. The business had revenue of $689.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $703.04 million. On average, analysts predict that Par Pacific will post -4.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc owns, manages, and maintains interests in energy and infrastructure businesses. The company operates in three segments: Refining, Retail, and Logistics. The Refining segment operates four refineries that produces ultra-low sulfur diesel, gasoline, jet fuel, marine fuel, distillate, asphalt, low sulfur fuel oil, and other associated refined products primarily for consumption in Hawaii, Pacific Northwest, Wyoming, and South Dakota.

