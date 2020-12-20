Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) Shares Sold by State of Tennessee Treasury Department

State of Tennessee Treasury Department trimmed its stake in shares of Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) by 33.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,411 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,737 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Papa John’s International were worth $281,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Papa John’s International by 36.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,203,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,378,000 after buying an additional 862,838 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Papa John’s International by 16.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,574,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,131,000 after buying an additional 516,534 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its position in Papa John’s International by 226.8% during the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 385,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,745,000 after buying an additional 267,771 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Papa John’s International by 58.3% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 341,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,123,000 after buying an additional 125,896 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Papa John’s International by 39.0% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 393,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,352,000 after purchasing an additional 110,223 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:PZZA opened at $90.47 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 258.49, a P/E/G ratio of 6.58 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $81.18 and its 200-day moving average is $85.71. Papa John’s International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.55 and a 52-week high of $102.25.

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.03. Papa John’s International had a net margin of 1.32% and a negative return on equity of 15.73%. The business had revenue of $472.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $466.15 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Papa John’s International, Inc. will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 10th were paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 9th. Papa John’s International’s dividend payout ratio is 76.92%.

In other Papa John’s International news, Director Olivia F. Kirtley sold 14,138 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.42, for a total transaction of $1,136,977.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 205,280 shares in the company, valued at $16,508,617.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 17.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on PZZA shares. Loop Capital started coverage on Papa John’s International in a report on Thursday, October 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Papa John’s International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $89.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Oppenheimer raised Papa John’s International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, October 30th. Wedbush lowered their price objective on Papa John’s International from $114.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Papa John’s International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.41.

Papa John's International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants under the Papa John's trademark in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations.

