Pao Novatek (OTCMKTS:NOVKY) Downgraded to “Hold” at Renaissance Capital

Renaissance Capital downgraded shares of Pao Novatek (OTCMKTS:NOVKY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, VTB Capital cut shares of Pao Novatek from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, November 27th.

NOVKY stock opened at $171.00 on Wednesday. Pao Novatek has a 1 year low of $80.00 and a 1 year high of $220.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $155.28 and a 200 day moving average of $149.43.

PAO NOVATEK, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, production, processing, marketing, and export of natural gas and liquid hydrocarbons. It principally holds interests in reserves located in the Yamal-Nenets Autonomous Region, Western Siberia. The company sells natural gas, stable gas condensate, gas condensate refined products, liquefied petroleum gas, crude oil and gas condensate refined products, naphtha, diesel fuel, and petrol.

