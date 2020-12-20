Pantos (PAN) Trading Down 4.8% Over Last 7 Days

Pantos (CURRENCY:PAN) traded up 0.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on December 19th. One Pantos token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0386 or 0.00000164 BTC on exchanges. Pantos has a total market capitalization of $1.18 million and approximately $15,348.00 worth of Pantos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Pantos has traded 4.8% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00002453 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004265 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.23 or 0.00141686 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.29 or 0.00022540 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $174.85 or 0.00745519 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $39.88 or 0.00170031 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.15 or 0.00375852 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $28.40 or 0.00121098 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.66 or 0.00075288 BTC.

About Pantos

Pantos’ launch date was March 12th, 2018. Pantos’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 30,584,169 tokens. Pantos’ official Twitter account is @PantosIO and its Facebook page is accessible here . Pantos’ official message board is medium.com/pantos . Pantos’ official website is pantos.io

Buying and Selling Pantos

Pantos can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pantos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pantos should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pantos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

