Paloma Partners Management Co Takes $590,000 Position in Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR)

Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,657 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $590,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Enstar Group by 0.4% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 18,209 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,941,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Enstar Group by 13.2% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,070 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $501,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Enstar Group by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 1,758 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in Enstar Group in the third quarter worth approximately $517,000. Finally, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC bought a new position in Enstar Group in the third quarter worth approximately $412,000. 61.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Enstar Group stock opened at $205.65 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.54 billion, a PE ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.60. Enstar Group Limited has a 52 week low of $94.58 and a 52 week high of $213.99. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $194.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $173.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Enstar Group (NASDAQ:ESGR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 6th. The insurance provider reported $26.37 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $293.05 million during the quarter.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Enstar Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. TheStreet upgraded Enstar Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

About Enstar Group

Enstar Group Limited acquires and manages insurance and reinsurance companies, and portfolios of insurance and reinsurance business in run-off. It operates in three segments: Non-Life Run-Off, Atrium, and StarStone. The Non-Life Run-Off segment engages in the running off property and casualty, and other non-life lines of businesses.

