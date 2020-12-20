Paloma Partners Management Co Makes New Investment in Xperi Holding Co. (NASDAQ:XPER)

Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of Xperi Holding Co. (NASDAQ:XPER) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 47,648 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $548,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of XPER. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Xperi by 108.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,103,152 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $178,643,000 after buying an additional 6,284,297 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Xperi by 22.4% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,079,674 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $23,877,000 after purchasing an additional 380,705 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Xperi by 12.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,891,417 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,918,000 after buying an additional 204,006 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Xperi by 99.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,577,712 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $23,286,000 after buying an additional 786,316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Xperi by 51.0% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,439,643 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $21,250,000 after buying an additional 486,403 shares during the period. 86.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:XPER opened at $20.44 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.24 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 7.25 and a current ratio of 2.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $17.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.54. Xperi Holding Co. has a 52-week low of $9.01 and a 52-week high of $20.63.

Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.52. The company had revenue of $202.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $186.00 million. Xperi had a positive return on equity of 18.37% and a negative net margin of 8.65%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Xperi Holding Co. will post -0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 21st. Investors of record on Monday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 27th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. Xperi’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.81%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on XPER. BWS Financial initiated coverage on shares of Xperi in a research note on Monday, August 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine upgraded Xperi from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Xperi from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Xperi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Xperi from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Xperi currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.00.

Xperi Holding Corporation invents, develops, and delivers various technologies worldwide. Its technologies that enable extraordinary experiences are integrated into consumer devices, media platforms, and semiconductors. The company provides its technologies under the DTS, HD Radio, IMAX Enhanced, Invensas, TiVo, and Perceive brands.

