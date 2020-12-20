Paloma Partners Management Co Makes New $570,000 Investment in Meritor, Inc. (NYSE:MTOR)

Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of Meritor, Inc. (NYSE:MTOR) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 27,238 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $570,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MTOR. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Meritor by 117.2% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,853 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Meritor by 209.2% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,365 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Meritor by 124.1% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,805 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 2,107 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Meritor in the second quarter valued at $140,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Meritor in the second quarter valued at $211,000. 89.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on MTOR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Meritor from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Meritor from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Meritor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Meritor from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Meritor from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Meritor currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.00.

Shares of MTOR opened at $28.30 on Friday. Meritor, Inc. has a one year low of $10.91 and a one year high of $29.09. The company has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.87 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.61.

Meritor (NYSE:MTOR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The auto parts company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.12. Meritor had a net margin of 8.02% and a return on equity of 19.93%. The business had revenue of $758.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $736.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Meritor, Inc. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Carl Douglas Anderson II sold 1,917 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.67, for a total transaction of $51,126.39. Also, CAO Paul Bialy sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.87, for a total transaction of $186,525.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 27,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $680,169.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 141,595 shares of company stock valued at $3,889,490. Company insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Meritor, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, sells, services, and supports integrated systems, modules, and components to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and the aftermarket for the commercial vehicle, transportation, and industrial sectors. It operates through two segments, Commercial Truck; and Aftermarket, Industrial and Trailer.

