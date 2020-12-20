Paloma Partners Management Co Lowers Position in Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN)

Paloma Partners Management Co trimmed its position in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN) by 17.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,025 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,078 shares during the quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in Reynolds Consumer Products were worth $583,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Reynolds Consumer Products by 76.0% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 1,046 shares in the last quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products during the 3rd quarter worth $110,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products in the 3rd quarter valued at about $113,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board purchased a new stake in Reynolds Consumer Products during the second quarter worth about $224,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its holdings in Reynolds Consumer Products by 844.4% during the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 7,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 6,595 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on REYN shares. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell decreased their target price on Reynolds Consumer Products from $41.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Reynolds Consumer Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, November 14th. Smith Barney Citigroup cut their price target on Reynolds Consumer Products from $41.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Reynolds Consumer Products currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.00.

REYN stock opened at $30.43 on Friday. Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.61 and a 52-week high of $36.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.38 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.99.

Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $823.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $796.96 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 16th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 13th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. Reynolds Consumer Products’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.69%.

In related news, CEO V Lance Mitchell bought 16,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $29.86 per share, for a total transaction of $492,690.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $492,690. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael E. Graham bought 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $29.37 per share, with a total value of $76,362.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 2,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76,362. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 29,100 shares of company stock valued at $866,942 over the last 90 days.

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc produces and sells products in cooking, waste and storage, and tableware product categories in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Reynolds Cooking & Baking, Hefty Waste & Storage, Hefty Tableware, and Presto Products. The Reynolds Cooking & Baking segment produces foil, disposable aluminum pans, parchment paper, freezer paper, wax paper, plastic wrap, baking cups, oven bags, and slow cooker liners under the Reynolds Wrap, Reynolds KITCHENS, and E-Z Foil brands in the United States, as well as under the ALCAN brand in Canada and under the Diamond brand internationally.

