Paloma Partners Management Co Invests $528,000 in Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ:GGAL)

Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ:GGAL) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 72,984 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $528,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GGAL. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $77,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $203,000. Man Group plc bought a new position in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia in the second quarter valued at $706,000. Aigen Investment Management LP grew its stake in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia by 282.3% in the second quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 74,748 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $725,000 after buying an additional 55,195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. bought a new position in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia in the third quarter valued at $1,057,000. 9.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GGAL opened at $8.73 on Friday. Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $5.66 and a fifty-two week high of $17.70. The company has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.31 and a 200-day moving average of $9.37.

Grupo Financiero Galicia (NASDAQ:GGAL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 30th. The bank reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.09). Grupo Financiero Galicia had a return on equity of 20.17% and a net margin of 15.60%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. will post 2.66 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. HSBC raised shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $8.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company. Grupo Financiero Galicia presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $9.25.

About Grupo Financiero Galicia

Grupo Financiero Galicia SA, a financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to individuals and companies in Argentina. The company operates through Banks, Regional Credit Cards, Insurance, and Other Businesses segments. The company's products and services cover savings and current accounts, checking accounts, and credit and debit cards; personal and salary advance loans; mortgage loans; and online banking services.

