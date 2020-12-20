Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $34.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. They issued an overweight rating on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. ValuEngine raised Pacific Premier Bancorp from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on Pacific Premier Bancorp from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $29.50.

PPBI stock opened at $29.97 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.93 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a 50-day moving average of $29.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.67. Pacific Premier Bancorp has a 52-week low of $13.93 and a 52-week high of $33.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $193.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $186.95 million. Pacific Premier Bancorp had a return on equity of 4.94% and a net margin of 1.59%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Pacific Premier Bancorp will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Michael S. Karr sold 33,969 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.37, for a total value of $861,793.53. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 66,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,681,853.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PPBI. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Pacific Premier Bancorp in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 51.5% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 1,331 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth about $85,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 72.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 1,804 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.73% of the company’s stock.

Pacific Premier Bancorp Company Profile

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Premier Bank that provides banking services to businesses, professionals, real estate investors, and non-profit organizations. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market, and passbook savings accounts; and certificates of deposit.

