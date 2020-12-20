Oxford Lane Capital (NASDAQ:OXLC) Cut to Buy at BidaskClub

Oxford Lane Capital (NASDAQ:OXLC) was downgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Oxford Lane Capital stock opened at $5.33 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.45. Oxford Lane Capital has a 12 month low of $1.86 and a 12 month high of $9.60.

Get Oxford Lane Capital alerts:

Oxford Lane Capital (NASDAQ:OXLC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The investment management company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $30.10 million for the quarter.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Oxford Lane Capital by 253.1% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 88,244 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 63,250 shares during the last quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc acquired a new position in shares of Oxford Lane Capital during the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Oxford Lane Capital by 41.4% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 219,681 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $902,000 after buying an additional 64,374 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Oxford Lane Capital by 32.1% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 37,002 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 8,999 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Oxford Lane Capital by 41.0% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 185,115 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $760,000 after purchasing an additional 53,787 shares in the last quarter.

Oxford Lane Capital Company Profile

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. is a close ended fund launched and managed by Oxford Lane Management LLC. It invests in fixed income securities. The fund primarily invests in securitization vehicles which in turn invest in senior secured loans made to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade or is unrated.

Read More: SEC Filing

Receive News & Ratings for Oxford Lane Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxford Lane Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.