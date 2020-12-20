Outset Medical (NASDAQ:OM) Now Covered by Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Outset Medical (NASDAQ:OM) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage issued a market perform rating on the stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Outset Medical from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th.

OM stock opened at $53.33 on Wednesday. Outset Medical has a one year low of $42.50 and a one year high of $66.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $53.67.

Outset Medical (NASDAQ:OM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported ($3.44) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($3.69) by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $13.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.72 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Outset Medical will post -4.22 EPS for the current year.

Outset Medical Company Profile

Outset Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, develops a hemodialysis system for dialysis. It offers Tablo, a dialysis machine that enables dialysis care in acute and chronic settings. The Tablo comprises a compact console with integrated water purification, on-demand dialysate production, and software and connectivity capabilities.

