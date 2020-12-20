Outokumpu Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUTKY) Upgraded by SEB Equities to “Buy”

SEB Equities upgraded shares of Outokumpu Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUTKY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Outokumpu Oyj in a research report on Friday, November 6th. ValuEngine raised Outokumpu Oyj from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Saturday, September 5th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Outokumpu Oyj from a hold rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Outokumpu Oyj from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Outokumpu Oyj has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $1.75.

Shares of OTCMKTS:OUTKY opened at $2.04 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.14 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Outokumpu Oyj has a 12-month low of $1.13 and a 12-month high of $2.40. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.45.

Outokumpu Oyj produces and sells various stainless steel products in Finland, other European countries, North America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It offers cold rolled coils, strips, and sheets; precision strips; hot rolled coils, strips, and plates; quarto plates; semi-finished stainless steel long products; stainless steel wire rods, drawn wire, bars, and rebars; welded stainless steel I-beams, H-beams, hollow-section tubes, and bent profiles for load-bearing structures; suction roll shell blanks; blancs and discs; and customized press plates and ready-to-use plates.

