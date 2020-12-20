OST (OST) Price Hits $0.0119

OST (CURRENCY:OST) traded 4.9% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on December 19th. Over the last week, OST has traded up 10.1% against the US dollar. One OST token can now be bought for about $0.0119 or 0.00000051 BTC on popular exchanges. OST has a market capitalization of $9.10 million and approximately $5.45 million worth of OST was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.37 or 0.00057131 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0647 or 0.00000276 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004280 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $86.52 or 0.00369685 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000050 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00003784 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.25 or 0.00018176 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004272 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.09 or 0.00026018 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 79.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001979 BTC.

About OST

OST is a token. Its launch date was November 10th, 2017. OST’s total supply is 800,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 763,665,269 tokens. The Reddit community for OST is /r/OSTdotcom and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for OST is ost.com . OST’s official message board is medium.com/OSTdotcom . OST’s official Twitter account is @TheSimpleToken and its Facebook page is accessible here

OST Token Trading

OST can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OST directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OST should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase OST using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

