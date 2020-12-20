Origin Gold Co. (OIC.V) (CVE:OIC) Shares Gap Down to $0.22

Origin Gold Co. (OIC.V) (CVE:OIC) shares gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $0.22, but opened at $0.21. Origin Gold Co. (OIC.V) shares last traded at $0.21, with a volume of 1,869 shares trading hands.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.21. The stock has a market cap of C$13.73 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.32.

About Origin Gold Co. (OIC.V) (CVE:OIC)

Origin Gold Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of gold properties in Colombia. It holds a 50% interest in the La Pantera property located in the Bolivar region, Colombia. The company was formerly known as OneCap Investment Corporation and changed its name to Origin Gold Corporation in July 2018.

