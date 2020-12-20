OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:OGI) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:OGI) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the fifteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $2.75.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. CIBC increased their price objective on OrganiGram from $2.00 to $2.25 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded OrganiGram from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their target price on OrganiGram from $5.35 to $3.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 4th. BidaskClub upgraded OrganiGram from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating on shares of OrganiGram in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of OrganiGram during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $113,000. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of OrganiGram by 22.7% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 368,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $571,000 after buying an additional 68,100 shares in the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of OrganiGram in the third quarter valued at $56,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in shares of OrganiGram in the second quarter valued at $127,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of OrganiGram by 51.5% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 99,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 33,742 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.37% of the company’s stock.

OrganiGram stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,459,457 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,267,786. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.31 and its 200 day moving average is $1.37. The company has a market cap of $320.28 million, a PE ratio of -2.46 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 5.85 and a quick ratio of 3.39. OrganiGram has a 52-week low of $1.01 and a 52-week high of $3.64.

About OrganiGram

OrganiGram Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells cannabis and cannabis-derived products in Canada. It offers cannabis flowers, cannabis oils, and pre-rolls for adult recreational consumers under the Edison Reserve, Edison Cannabis Co, ANKR Organics, and Trail Blazer brand names; and medical cannabis products, including cannabis flowers, cannabis oils, and vaporizers for the medical market.

