Orbs Trading Up 7.7% Over Last 7 Days (ORBS)

Orbs (CURRENCY:ORBS) traded 3.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on December 19th. Over the last week, Orbs has traded up 7.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Orbs token can currently be purchased for $0.0146 or 0.00000063 BTC on major exchanges including Bittrex, ProBit Exchange, Upbit and Bilaxy. Orbs has a market cap of $32.63 million and approximately $3.25 million worth of Orbs was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Orbs Profile

Orbs’ launch date was May 1st, 2018. Orbs’ total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,229,950,518 tokens. Orbs’ official website is www.orbs.com . The Reddit community for Orbs is /r/ORBS_Network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Orbs’ official message board is www.orbs.com/blog . Orbs’ official Twitter account is @OrbisToken

Orbs Token Trading

Orbs can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy, Upbit, Bittrex and ProBit Exchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orbs directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Orbs should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Orbs using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

